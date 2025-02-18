Kelly Castleman Staley went to the Carbondale Community Hospital in IL beginning of January 2025. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Inflammatory Breast Cancer. She continues to be in the hospital. Kelly was recently divorced October 2024 which has left her with no income and no health insurance. She has an amazing 18 yr old daughter Sydney who is going to Mizzou. We are raising funds for Kelly's now and future medical needs and costs. She will be going to Hospice when family can find a place. The funds are going directly to her mother Fran's account. Please keep Kelly, her daughter Sydney and her mother Fran in your prayers.

There is not a person I know that does not like Kelly. She is a loving mother. A great friend to have. A loved and cherished daughter.

Please donate to this fundraiser to help ease the burden of expenses. Fran and her family appreciate all the love and support Kelly has received during this difficult time