New Church Roof

Our Russian Old Believer Orthodox Christian Church, which opened its doors just over a year ago, has quickly become a beloved sanctuary of worship, prayer, and community. Our faith, rich in tradition, has brought us closer as a congregation, but we now face an urgent challenge: the need for a new roof to protect our sacred space.

While we dream of enhancing our church with a beautiful cupola/dome and a small bell tower in the future, our most immediate priority is to repair the roof. This essential work will ensure that our church continues to stand strong, providing a safe and welcoming environment for generations of faithful worshippers.

We humbly ask for your support. Whether large or small, your contribution will bring us one step closer to preserving our place of worship. Every donation, no matter the amount, is a gift that helps sustain the vitality of our church and its mission.

Please consider donating and sharing this message with others who may feel called to help. Together, we can ensure that our church remains a beacon of faith, love, and community for years to come.

Thank you for your generosity, and may God bless you abundantly!



Located 9171 Nusom Rd NE, Silverton, OR 97381



