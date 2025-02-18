Contribute to help cover funeral expenses

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $160
On 2/14/25 Crystal Forbes 41 years old suddenly passed away in San Antonio Texas. We are try to bring her home to Michigan for proper burial.
All donations no amount is too small all donations will go towards bringing her home and funeral expenses.
We thank you all for your help durning this difficult time.
Sorry for the loss. Prayers....
Crystal was more than a friend- she was family. We grew up together, shared endless laughs, and made memories I'll cherish forever. No matter how life changed, she was always in my heart. I pray she has found peace. Sending love and support to your family during this time. "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit." - Psalm 34:18
We love you Jason, kids and crystal!!
I will always miss you. It still doesn’t feel real. You were the best friend anyone could ever have. We fought worse than sisters but always loved each other and had each others backs. I’ll miss you CREEPY PAPER!! Gone but never forgotten. Your wings were ready but are hearts were not. Till we meet again sis I LIVE YOU AND WE WILL GET YOU JUSTICE!!!
