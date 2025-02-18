Mohammad Asef Rashidi Family Fund

When I first met Mohammad in the summer of 2011 on Bagram Air Field (BAF) in Afghanistan, he was a fork lift operator employed by the Army Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) on BAF. He worked for AAFES right up until their departure from Afghanistan. He is very proud of his service to the US and NATO mission in his homeland as he saw it as the opportunity for freedom for his sons, daughters and grandchildren. Sadly, the Taliban has removed the hopes of freedom for his family. Fortunately, he and most of his family made it to Fort Worth Texas in December of 2024 on a Special Immigration Visa (SIV) application, owing to his service as an employee of the US Government. Now I pray that you can help me get this family established here in this country as they seek employment.