Supporting the Mercer Family

Hello, my name is Zac, and I’m a dedicated father doing everything I can to provide for my three children. Today, I was blindsided with an eviction notice, learning that my wife had been hiding overdue rent notices from me. I had trusted her to handle our payments, but now, with no warning, we are being forced out of our home.





What makes this even harder is that I believed we were still receiving rental assistance through the state due to our low-income status. I was never informed that this assistance ended back in September 2024, and our rental office says they had been sending mail that I never received. Had I known, I would have immediately stepped in to ensure my children never had to go through this.





Now, I am scrambling to find a new place for us, but I need urgent help to cover moving costs, deposits, and essentials to keep my kids safe and stable. Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward securing a home for them.





If you can’t donate, please consider sharing this campaign. Your support means the world to me and my children in this incredibly difficult time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.