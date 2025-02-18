A Family in Need Will You Be the Miracle

Asking for a miracle. Life keeps hitting harder and harder. I never thought I would need this type of help in life. Growing up on my own after my dad passed as a teen and now I’m raising 4 children and trying to do all I can to protect them.

Our bills are due, rent is late and this month is critical. By next month, we’ll be working full-time again and receiving our small tax return, but right now, we need a helping hand.

We have four children who deserve stability and a future filled with hope. We’re not asking for a handout—we’re asking for a chance. A chance to make it through this last hurdle so we can stand on our own again.

If God puts it on your heart to help, please know that your generosity will be life-changing. We believe in miracles, and we believe He is moving through people like you. Will you be part of our testimony? Every gift, big or small, brings us closer to victory.





Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly for your kindness