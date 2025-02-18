Campaign Image

A Family in Need Will You Be the Miracle

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $145

Campaign created by Steve Stubbs

Campaign funds will be received by Stephen Stubbs

Asking for a miracle. Life keeps hitting harder and harder. I never thought I would need this type of help in life. Growing up on my own after my dad passed as a teen and now I’m raising 4 children and trying to do all I can to protect them. 

Our bills are due, rent is late and this month is critical. By next month, we’ll be working full-time again and receiving our small tax return, but right now, we need a helping hand.

We have four children who deserve stability and a future filled with hope. We’re not asking for a handout—we’re asking for a chance. A chance to make it through this last hurdle so we can stand on our own again.

If God puts it on your heart to help, please know that your generosity will be life-changing. We believe in miracles, and we believe He is moving through people like you. Will you be part of our testimony? Every gift, big or small, brings us closer to victory.


Thank you, and may God bless you abundantly for your kindness

Recent Donations
Show:
Connor
$ 50.00 USD
20 minutes ago

Jesus works in funny ways. I don’t have much money, but I want to help however I can. We serve a loving God that will take care of us, stay up brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
7 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
8 hours ago

God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
10 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
11 hours ago

God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
12 hours ago

God bless you and your family

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
15 hours ago

God hears your prayers. Continue to trust in him and praise him for he is a great and merciful God. May these financial troubles pass you and your family. God bless.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 days ago

Keeping you and your family in my prayers. God is good, and I know He’ll provide for you. I know it’s difficult right now, but hang in there, He’s got you! Praise Him always, He’ll deliver you and bring you peace and comfort. God bless

