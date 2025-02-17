Harvey's funeral and expenses

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $520
Campaign funds will be received by Leslie Demmy
On behalf of the family I was asked to make this page to help Harveys family with some expenses. Harvey passed away February 16 2025. Such a strong and fighting man until the very end he deserves the best now and any help I can help raise for his family is greatly appreciated..thank you in advance for anything anyone is able to help with even if it's just with prayers. ❤️
I hope this helps. I am so sorry you are going through this again. Please accept this as an old, but loyal friend. God Bless You !!!!? Joe
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.