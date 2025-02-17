Father Dcn Benjamin Brain Tumor Recovery

Join us in supporting Father Deacon Benjamin Crow and his sweet family while they heal and recover from an emergency brain tumor surgery. On January 28th, Fr Dcn Ben was at a large celebration event for the church down in California and suffered a seizure in the lobby. EMT's rushed him to the ER and discovered a large almost 6 cm brain tumor (bigger than a golf ball). In Washington, he had urgent surgery which successfully removed 100% of the tumor. After almost two weeks recovery in the ICU, Fr Dcn Ben has begun the road to full recovery and has been discharged from the hospital. We expect the next three to six months will be critical for his recovery and reducing the swelling in his brain. Currently he is experiencing seizure risk, limited weight lifting and movement, has no driving ability. With your support, we can help get Ben the therapy he needs to heal and regain full function and vibrancy of life, prevent regrowth and help the Crow family meet their daily needs during this process.