Support Father’s Back Surgery

My father, Doug Jeffery, is a husband and father of 10 children. He is suffering from a bone spur in his lower back that has made doing his job nearly impossible, with severe pain and instability as he moves. He has worked with a doctor to try everything and it has only gotten worse. His doctor is able to schedule a surgery to fix this issue, but insurance Aetna will not cover it. Both of my parents have tried endlessly to set up meetings and appeal Aetna’s rejection, and the insurance company is simply not working with them. We are all trying to help so that my father can get this surgery he desperately needs, but we could use help seeing as we have to pay it out of pocket. My father is the kind of person who has always been there for everyone to the best of his ability and we want so badly to be there for him in this time of need. If the Holy Spirit moves you to help our family, we would greatly appreciate it. Your families are in our prayers, thank you.