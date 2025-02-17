SUPPORT ME TO OFSET SCHOOL ARREARS

Goal:
KES 300,000
Raised:
KES 1,234
Campaign funds will be received by Roy Bosire
Hello everyone,
My name is Roy Bosire, and I am reaching out with a heartfelt request. I am currently facing a challenge in clearing my school fee arrears, which amount to 300,000 KES. Despite my best efforts, financial constraints have made it difficult to settle this amount, and I need your support to continue my education without further setbacks.
Education has always been a key pillar in my journey, and I have worked hard to pursue my dreams. However, without clearing these fees, I risk being unable to complete my studies, which would delay my goals and aspirations.
How Your Support Will Help
Your generous contributions will directly go towards settling my school fees, ensuring that I can complete my education and focus on building a brighter future. No amount is too small—every bit of help counts and brings me closer to my goal.
If you are able to contribute or even share this message with others, I would be deeply grateful. Thank you for your kindness and support.
