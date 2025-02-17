Curtis’ Family

My son, Curtis died today. He was only 36 years old. Curtis leaves behind a small family in the Philippines who he loved so very much. He moved to the Philippines in 2019 to be close to his dad and hoped he would find a better life, and he did. He met his partner, Ires not long after he arrived. They started a life together, and eventually Ires and Curtis had to take in her niece and nephew. Without hesitation Curtis became a father figure to both of the kids. He formed a very strong bond with Karen (who is 5 years old now.)

Curtis started having complications with his diabetes a few years ago, and he tried so hard to get it under control. He eventually developed neuropathy in his feet and legs, and he was in a lot of pain. That did not stop him from doing everything a father does for their daughter for Karen. Even when he was in pain he never missed a father daughter event at school or church. She was everything to him, and he was everything to her. Every morning they would wake up and he would cuddle her and tell her how important love was. Every night before they went to bed they would watch TikTok videos together and tell each other how much they loved one another. He was everything to her.

He also leaves behind is partner, Ires. He loved her so much. He would call me and tell me all the time how happy he was to have found true love. They were building a life together with their little family. Even as Curtis’ heath started failing, Ires was always there taking care of him, doing everything he needed and being a loving and devoted partner, and when Curtis went to the hospital on Friday she spent every moment with him, only leaving him for a few hours when someone could come relieve her and stay with him. She called me through all of this and would hold the phone up, so that I could talk to and see Curtis. I have never seen a more loving and devoted partner.

Curtis was their sole financial provider. Without him they are totally lost. We are going to help them and Curtis’ father will help them as much as we can. I just know that Curtis would want us to make sure that they are taken care of, and I know that he would want his little family to be his legacy.

Curtis’ wish was to be cremated and his ashes put in the Pacific Ocean, so he could find his way back to America. We want to honor his wishes and have him cremated, and have his remains flown back home. He wanted to bring his family here, but he ran out of precious time.

If anyone could see to donate anything to help with his wishes, and help his family, I would be very grateful. I’m absolutely devastated at the loss of my son. 36 years is just too short. No mother should ever feel this pain.