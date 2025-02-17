Kentucky flood

We have been hit twice by the devastating flood Here in Kentucky. Our home is full of mold and in such bad condition due to the waters we just plan on relocating. My husband is a very sick man due to having kidney cancer and having covid destroyed my lungs with other medical conditions. It's hard and we are tired. Asking for help is a very hard thing for us to do, but, it's time. Give what you can without putting your family in hardship as well. I really do appreciate and thank you all from the. Bottom of my heart ❤️