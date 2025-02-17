Kisha Shen Marina dhe Shen Katerina Roskovec Fier

Dear brothers and sisters in Christ, friends, and supporters,

We sincerely thank you for your continuous support of our ministry over the years in the newly established Metropolis of Apollonia and Fier. With gratitude, we humbly ask for your support and assistance once again for another noble endeavor in the service of the Lord.

On January 21, 2025, we laid the foundation stone for the Church of "St. Marina and St. Catherine" in the city of Roskovec. This is a much-needed project for the Orthodox community of this city, which has never had a church within its boundaries, unlike other communities that have their own places of worship.

We cannot build this church without the support of the faithful in Roskovec and without the help of each and every one of you. We do not wish to hide from you that we are facing significant financial challenges in completing the construction of this church, as the difficulties we are enduring are well known, especially since we are a newly established Metropolis. Additionally, the passing of our beloved Archbishop and spiritual leader, Anastas, who was a constant spiritual and financial supporter in all our endeavors, has added another deeply felt challenge to this construction process and beyond.

However, we hold firm to the teachings of our late Archbishop, who always reminded us that "God will not abandon us!" Therefore, we hope and believe that with God's help and your support, we will be able to complete this spiritual and historical project for the city of Roskovec.

We humbly ask for your help, contribution, and donation, according to each person's ability. Every "stone" you offer is valuable for the construction of this church.

We sincerely thank you for your support in the service of God and look forward to the generous gift of your hearts. May God grant you His abundant blessings.

From the Office of the Metropolis of Apollonia and Fier.