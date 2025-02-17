Help John and kids while Lindsey fights for life

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $375
Campaign funds will be received by John Reese
My beautiful sister-in-law, Lindsey, unknowingly suffered from postpartum cardiomyopathy after having her daughter in December, which caused her to go into cardiac arrest early Sunday morning. She is currently on a ventilator with less than 10% heart function and was just put on the waiting list for a heart transplant. She has her husband (my brother John) and her 3 amazing children waiting for her to come home. I don’t want him worrying about expenses or work, he needs to be with his family at this time.
Please, pray hard for their family. Even if you cannot donate funds, pray so so hard that she recovers and they get their Lindsey home. Anything will help his family.
Lord protect this family!!
Praying for your family to get through this!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.