Help John and kids while Lindsey fights for life

My beautiful sister-in-law, Lindsey, unknowingly suffered from postpartum cardiomyopathy after having her daughter in December, which caused her to go into cardiac arrest early Sunday morning. She is currently on a ventilator with less than 10% heart function and was just put on the waiting list for a heart transplant. She has her husband (my brother John) and her 3 amazing children waiting for her to come home. I don’t want him worrying about expenses or work, he needs to be with his family at this time.





Please, pray hard for their family. Even if you cannot donate funds, pray so so hard that she recovers and they get their Lindsey home. Anything will help his family.