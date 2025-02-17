Helping Vicki Cloud with her sons funeral expenses

Vicki is my best friend who lost her son recently and shoultdnt have the burden of paying for his burial. But she does unfortunately. Tony was her baby boy. Unfortunately Tony (Anthony) will be the 2nd child she will be having to say goodbye to in approximately 5yrs. Tony was a son, a brother, a nephew, grandson, a friend to many but he was also a young father as well. A young man that loved his daughter so much. As well as his mama and rest of family. So please help ease the burden of my very best friend and kindly donate to her cause. Or at least share this post if anything. I would do it all for her if i could but I unfortunately can't. So I'm asking and praying for some help here. Even if you can't or don't donate or share I ask that you pray for her. Pray hard. She could use all the prayers in the world to assist her in getting thru an unimaginable time. Thank you. I love her so much so please won't you help out?