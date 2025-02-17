Help Fawzia Amin Sido Rebuild Her Life After 10 Ye

Dear friends,

We invite you to support Fawzia Amin Sido, a 21-year-old Yazidi woman from Sinjar, Iraq, who has endured a decade of unimaginable suffering. Her remarkable story has already garnered worldwide media attention. CBS News, amongst others, reported on her story. You may watch the report here.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/yazidi-woman-freed-gaza-fawzia-amin-sido/

On August 3, 2014, the day the Yazidi genocide began, Fawzia was kidnapped by ISIS and forced into a life of captivity. Over the years, she was moved across three countries, subjected to abuse and forced marriage, and had two children. She was eventually taken to Gaza, where she remained until her daring rescue on October 3, 2024. You can read more about Fawzia here.

Her Rescue and Ongoing Struggles

Thanks to the tireless efforts of humanitarian activist Steve Maman—often referred to as the Jewish Schindler and the founder of the Liberation of Christian and Yazidi Children of Iraq—Fawzia was finally freed after six months of perilous operations. Her rescue was made possible with crucial support from the U.S., Israeli, and Iraqi governments.

On October 3, 2024, Fawzia was reunited with her family in Sinjar. However, the trauma of captivity remains. Her two children are still in Gaza, and she longs to be reunited with them. Her father passed away due to the stress of their ordeal, and her family has lost everything—their home, their stability, and their peace.

A New Beginning in Germany as of February 18, 2025. Journalists will welcome Fawzia at the airport.

For her safety and future, Fawzia was granted asylum in Germany, where she will receive psychological support, medical care, and the opportunity to rebuild her life. However, she urgently needs financial assistance to establish a stable foundation and begin anew.

How Your Donation Helps

We aim to raise $ 25,000 to support Fawzia’s transition and recovery. Every dollar donated will be wire-transferred to her directly.

Stand with Fawzia on her journey to healing, offering her the support and hope she deserves.



