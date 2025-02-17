Support my Biblical Studies in Austria!

Hey! My name is Emma and I'm raising money for an 8 week intensive Bible School in Austria this spring and a Missions trip with Teach Beyond ministries to Brazil later this July.

As some of you may know, I've been serving the past 7 months at my local church as an intern in the different children's programs. While I am involved in helping to propel the gospel by serving in these ministries, the main focus has been to grow in ministry experience and develop tools and skills for ministry wherever God may call me in the future.

Before starting this internship, I had been working and putting money aside but I am still short of my necessary amount so my goal is to raise an additional $4000.

This would cover my travel costs to Austria and the rest of my schooling expenses as well as pay for personal expenses of the Missions trip to Brazil.

This time at Bible school is so exciting to me because not only will I be able to deep dive into the Bible with lectures, discussions and community, but most importantly I will be able to continue to grow even closer to the Lord as I learn more about Him and His Word. This campus, in Schladming, Austria, is home to beautiful mountains, so I will also be able to bask in the glory of God's creation... (trust me, I will take many pictures!!)

Right after my school ends, a team from my church is planning a trip to Brazil, to teach English with Teach Beyond through a Christian camp program. I feel beyond excited to participate in this. This will be practical application of what I've learned in a ministry that I wholeheartedly support.

To finish off, I'm so grateful to be able to be apart of these life changing experiences, I can't wait to see what God will do through them! If you can't support me financially, I would love it if you could pray for me!

Thank you for reading all of this, God bless you!

