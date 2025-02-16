Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief





We’ve put together a group of guys from the Belfry/Mingo area who now live in Lexington, and we’re organizing a supply drive to help those affected by the recent floods.





This week, we’ll be purchasing essential supplies and deliver them to the South Williamson and Belfry communities. We’re committed to full transparency and will provide updates and receipts along the way so everyone knows exactly where donations are going.





Our goal is simply to help our hometowns during this difficult time. Any support—whether spreading the word or contributing—means the world to these communities.





-Josh R.

Eastern Kentucky is underwater and in need. We're mobilizing to deliver critical aid, starting February 20, 2025. Please help us reach those impacted by the floods with your donation. Any help will go a long way!