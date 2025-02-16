Campaign Image

Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $4,655

Campaign created by Josh Robinson

Eastern Kentucky is underwater and in need. We're mobilizing to deliver critical aid, starting February 20, 2025. Please help us reach those impacted by the floods with your donation. Any help will go a long way! 

We’ve put together a group of guys from the Belfry/Mingo area who now live in Lexington, and we’re organizing a supply drive to help those affected by the recent floods.

This week, we’ll be purchasing essential supplies and deliver them to the South Williamson and Belfry communities. We’re committed to full transparency and will provide updates and receipts along the way so everyone knows exactly where donations are going.

Our goal is simply to help our hometowns during this difficult time. Any support—whether spreading the word or contributing—means the world to these communities.

-Josh R. 
Recent Donations
Jason O
$ 250.00 USD
Just now

MT
$ 30.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Laura Harp-Biven
$ 25.00 USD
16 minutes ago

Eastern KY is in our prayers.

Sean and Tori
$ 200.00 USD
21 minutes ago

Plane and Simple Eng
$ 500.00 USD
29 minutes ago

Dr Tim Kohari
$ 250.00 USD
49 minutes ago

Brandi Liebing
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Robert Idol
$ 250.00 USD
1 hour ago

Sean Elliott
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Josh and Hope Robinson
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Danny Elliott
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Wolf Resources
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

BK and Kaitlyn
$ 250.00 USD
1 hour ago

Jake Spillman
$ 500.00 USD
1 hour ago

Tyler Kohari
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

