Supporting Jaden's Baseball journey

Jaden has been an enthusiastic baseball player since the age of 4. He has participated in travel ball for 8 years. Unfortunately, as a single mother, the past 3 years have been financially challenging for our family due to my diagnosis with Triple Negative Breast Cancer in November 2021, which has necessitated several surgeries, with another forthcoming. Recently, Jaden received an invitation to join a travel team in Mississippi this summer, which will involve traveling to several states to compete in the travel league. Your donation will be instrumental in supporting not only travel expenses but also room and board, uniform fees, and other necessary expenses, such as cleats and league fees. Despite efforts to secure sponsorship, we have encountered difficulties, and local fundraising endeavors have been unsuccessful, as our community does not typically support travel baseball. We appreciate any contribution you can make to help Jaden succeed and achieve his aspiration of playing college baseball someday.