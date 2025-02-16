George’s Prostate Cancer Fund

George was diagnosed with prostate cancer in December. He has been off work for bladder surgery. He has been off work for kidney stone removal surgery. He has been off work to do biopsy surgery. Where they found 12 tumors. 5 tumors are at a stage 4. 4 tumors are at a stage 3. 3 tumors are at a stage 1. He has been off work to do CAT scans, MRI, PET scans and to see the oncologist multiple number of times. He has exhausted all time off and sick. Leave at work. Every visit, hospital care, testing has cost money. We have to pay deductible and all of out-of-pocket money they need for his care and hospital stays. He goes back in the hospital in March for another surgery and hospital stay. I have had to be off work to be at every appointment, hospital care, and testing to care for him and be the driver. He has been in a lot of pain. We need help with bills, gas, medical bills, and money for time off work. The oncologist is saying he will be off work for three weeks or more for this next hospital surgery.we thank you and appreciate any help you can give. Praying for blessings to you all.



