Help Heather Get A Home ☦️

Heather MacKean has been our Orthodox Iconographer for 12 years, and our Choir Director for 4 years.

Heather has been renting the church Rectory for the past 3 years. She now must move right after Pascha (end of April 2025) to make room for our new Priest and his family.

Heather has been looking at very modest mobile homes in the area.

We would like to help Heather into a permanent home, and she needs help with the down payment, closing costs and fees.

Let's come together to support Heather! Heather's beautiful iconography enriches us and uplifts our spirits each time we enter our church. We are literally surrounded by Heather's deep Orthodox faith and love of God.

Let us now surround Heather with our love, and get her into a secure home.

Thank you for your consideration.

God Bless You 🙏☦️🙏