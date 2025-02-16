Campaign Image

Eric’s Medical Fund

 USD $2,500

 USD $250

Campaign created by James Martin

Please consider helping a great guy in his recovery! He is a young father of two great kids that needed a medical procedure to live. Because of that he has been out of work for going on four weeks. As we all know groceries and utilities are expensive these days and very little bit helps.  Anyone who knows Eric, knows that he works hard to provide for his family and would help out anyone who asked for help. 

Thanks in advance for any contribution and/or sharing the link. 

Recent Donations
Tiltin Heating and Coolin
$ 200.00 USD
1 hour ago

Hope you have a speedy recovery!

Ashley Pfahler
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

