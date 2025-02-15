Campaign Image

Help Angela survive fatal accident

Goal:

 USD $1,000

Raised:

 USD $250

Campaign created by Angela Ortiz

Campaign funds will be received by Angela Ortiz

Angela needs help with donations to recover from a fatal car accident because the treatment costs are overwhelming. She requires extensive medical care, including surgeries, and ongoing medications, which are financially draining. Your support can make a significant difference in her ability to access the necessary treatments and support systems to overcome this challenging time.

Recent Donations
Doug
$ 200.00 USD
10 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope this tip helps you Angela, we’re praying for you

