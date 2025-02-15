SUPPORT ME TO OFSET RENT ARREARS

Dear friends, kind strangers, and anyone willing to listen,





My name is Steven Collins, and I am reaching out with a heavy heart and a desperate plea for help. Life has thrown me more challenges than I ever expected, and I am now facing the terrifying reality of losing my home due to rent arrears. I never imagined I would be in this position, but here I am, humbling myself and asking for support in a time of deep need.





Over the past few months, I have struggled with financial difficulties that have made it impossible to keep up with my rent payments. I have done everything I can to stay afloat—working tirelessly, cutting back on expenses, and seeking every possible solution—but it hasn’t been enough. I am now behind on my rent by $3,000, and my landlord has given me a final deadline. If I don’t catch up soon, I will be forced out with nowhere to go.





The thought of losing my home is terrifying. This isn’t just a place where I sleep—it’s my safe space, my shelter, and my last bit of stability in an already difficult time. Without it, I don’t know what I will do. I have exhausted all other options, and this fundraiser is my last hope.





If you find it in your heart to help, any contribution—no matter how small—would mean the world to me. Even sharing this campaign can make a difference. I believe in the kindness of people, and I am holding on to hope that together, we can make it through this storm.





Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Your support, prayers, and generosity mean more than words can express.





With gratitude,

Steven Collins