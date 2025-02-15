Life Saving Surgery for Norman

Please Help Norman Get the Life Saving Surgery He Needs

Dear friends and family,

We are reaching out to you today with a heavy heart to ask for your help. Our beloved, Norman, has been diagnosed with a large mass on his spleen. We had all of the blood work and Xrays done today. Other than the mass he is otherwise very healthy. The only way to save his life is through surgery. Unfortunately, the cost of the procedure is beyond what we can afford right now.

The surgery, along with post-op care and medication, will cost approximately ($5,000 -$8,000). This is a lot to manage, but we are trying to do everything we can to get Norman this life saving surgery that he deserves.





Norman is such an important part of our lives, and many others. He is an ambassador for his breed and for many years helped us volunteer with a local rescue, and animal shelter. He has helped foster 53 dogs and cats. He has helped dog test hundreds of dogs. I just can't imagine our lives without him by our side.

We are asking for your support in any way you can. No donation is too small, and even sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us. Every dollar will go directly toward Norman’s surgery and recovery. Anything left over will be donated to a local 501C3 animal rescue. All receipts will be provided. I will post the receipt from today. Tomorrow they will be giving me a written estimate for the surgery, and I will update the post.

Ways You Can Help:

• Donate to the fundraiser

• Share this post to spread the word

• Offer kind words or advice if you’ve been through a similar experience

Your generosity will make all the difference. Thank you for being part of Norman's journey and for helping us give him the chance to live the rest of his life happy, and healthy.

Thank you with all of our hearts,

Stan and Michelle Gruber



