Shelter for Ukrainian & Sudanese Israeli refugees

Those who know Steve personally, know he has a servant’s heart. He has served on the mission field to rebuild in Puerto Rico, Abaco, Grenada & Cayman Islands. He’s also served in his local church & our food ministry for many yrs. Having been asked for several yrs to join Commit Ministries International in Israel, we’re finally able to say “yes”. There we will assist in building a shelter for Ukrainian & Sudanese refugees. And greatly look forward to God appointments, to minister one on one near Bethlehem. Would you partner with Steve on this mission in prayer & donation if possible.

Romans 10:15a And how shall they preach unless they are sent? With warmest gratitude and appreciation we thank you for being a part of sending Steve to minister with Commit Ministries International.

Blessings In Christ!

Francis <><