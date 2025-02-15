Supporting Pastor Alicia

On February 16, 2025, Pastor Alicia Nelson, New City Church, Kalamazoo, Michigan is now entering evaluation and treatment at City of Hope Cancer Treatment Center, Zion, IL.

The cancer center will be covering their travel expenses however they will have additional medical expenses on top of everything else, especially since she just spent time in ER and inpatient hospital stay for pneumonia.

Your ongoing prayers and support for Pastor Alicia, Pastor Scott and their entire family are primary. Not only do we continue to pray for complete healing in Jesus’s Name, but that God would open the windows of heaven for His exceedingly abundant provision to meet all their needs above and beyond all they could think, hope for or imagine according to Eph. 3:20 to the Glory of God.