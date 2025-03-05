Campaign Image

Eldoret Kenya missions trip

 USD $6,000

 USD $173

Campaign created by Delaney Faulkner

Campaign funds will be received by Delaney Faulkner

Hi everyone! My dad and I are going on a mission trip to Eldoret, Kenya, from the end of April into May. While there, we are focused on serving and supporting the local community through Calvary Chapel Eldoret. The main goal of the trip is to build children’s homes, providing a safe environment for children in need. During the trip, we will also participate in services and conferences at Calvary Chapel Eldoret, engaging with the local church community. The trip will involve working on various outdoor projects, assisting in needed areas like kitchen work, and contributing to the growth of the mission's work in the region. Please keep us in your prayers as we are preparing for this trip, and if God puts it on your heart, please consider giving as well to raise the funds necessary. I am excited to see the work God will do in their lives, as well as our own! 

Batman
$ 52.00 USD
2 days ago

Jimmy John Johnson junior
$ 51.00 USD
2 days ago

Miss Stacey
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Incredible!!

KL
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

