Smith family support

Many of you are aware of the hardships the Smith family has been facing this past week. For those that are unaware of their situation but would like like to support their family; Maggie (7) suffered a brain hemorrhage last week which caused her to have 2 strokes. They are expecting 4-6 weeks at the hospital and another 4-6 weeks of inpatient therapy. I ask that you please consider making a financial donation to support them in this difficult time. Your donations will assist in travel to and from the hospital in Minneapolis, food, lodging, medical cost not covered by insurance, leave from work and doctor visits after discharge. Please be praying for complete healing in Maggie and strength and peace for the Smith family.

Psalm 46:1-3

"God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea"