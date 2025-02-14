Sonnets from the Psalms Volume 2

Goal:
USD $800
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Christian Dickinson
Ladies and gentlemen, we are nearly there - I only need to raise 800 more dollars before I have enough to cover the publishing costs for this book. Please prayerfully consider what you might give - any donation amount would be greatly appreciated. If not, a prayer and a share would also go a long way!
If you believe in this project as I do, PLEASE share this donation request with others on your thread!!
Help me raise my last half for my new book of poetry - I promise it will bless your life!!
PS - Any donation of 20 dollars or more will receive one free, signed copy of the book!!
I'm ready for Volume 2!
