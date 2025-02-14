Campaign Image

Sonnets from the Psalms Volume 2

Goal:

 USD $800

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Christian Dickinson

Campaign funds will be received by Christian Dickinson

Sonnets from the Psalms Volume 2

Ladies and gentlemen, we are nearly there - I only need to raise 800 more dollars before I have enough to cover the publishing costs for this book. Please prayerfully consider what you might give - any donation amount would be greatly appreciated. If not, a prayer and a share would also go a long way!

If you believe in this project as I do, PLEASE share this donation request with others on your thread!!

Help me raise my last half for my new book of poetry - I promise it will bless your life!!

PS - Any donation of 20 dollars or more will receive one free, signed copy of the book!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 days ago

I'm ready for Volume 2!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo