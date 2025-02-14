Supporting the Yamnitz Family

Dear friends and family,

Over the past few months, our dear friend Laura Yamnitz has been dealing with mysterious pain in her side and kept seeking to find an answer, undergoing multiple tests, scans and procedures. As the pain refused to go away, another scan was done that revealed a 4cm mass on her left lung. A PET scan soon followed that showed involvement of her left adrenal gland as well as a lymph node. The doctor informed Laura and Nathan that the diagnosis is stage 4 lung cancer.



It is with a heavy heart that we humbly request your prayers and financial support for our dear friends. Laura is an amazing kindergarten teacher at Meadow Heights School and is well known and well loved by both her students and fellow teachers. She is an incredible wife to Nathan and the loving mother of 2 beautiful daughters, ages 13 and 15.



Laura is such a tough woman, you wouldn’t have known she has been in pain for nearly a year. She has such a positive attitude and outlook, and her unwavering faith in God will certainly uphold her on this journey.



Laura will begin her treatment this coming week, which involves weekly infusions and a daily medication. We are hoping to relieve some of the financial stress that will come with the medical bills as well as the time away from work required for treatments. Your prayers and support will ease their financial burden and allow them to focus on healing and recovery.



We ask above all else that you would lift Laura up in your prayers, asking God for her complete restoration and healing. We believe God can do all things!

Ephesians 3:20 “Now to him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to his power that is at work within us…”

Thank you for your love, support and prayers for the Yamnitz family!