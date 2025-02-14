Supporting The Bowers & Tucker Family

Support the Bowers Family in Honoring Chris Tucker’s Memory

On the evening of February 13th, we lost a beloved father, grandfather, and friend, Chris Tucker. For the last eight months, Chris fought valiantly against open wounds, and the Bowers family has been by his side every step of the way, providing 24/7 care and support. The emotional and financial burden of caring for Chris during this extended period has been overwhelming, with the Bowers family solely responsible for his care.

Now, as they grieve this heartbreaking loss, we are reaching out to help ease the financial strain. The funds raised will be used for memorial costs, as well as to support the Bowers family through this difficult time, including loss of wages they’ve faced during Chris’s long battle.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will provide much-needed relief as the Bowers family navigates the emotional and financial challenges ahead. Please keep them in your prayers, and thank you for your kindness, support and generosity.