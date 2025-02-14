Help send the Muñoz Family to the Middle East!

Help Us Answer God’s Call to the Middle East!





Dear Friends and Family,





We are excited to share with you a special opportunity that God has opened up for our family. This year, we’re stepping out in faith and answering God’s call to go on a missions trip to the Middle East, a region where many have yet to hear the life-changing message of the Gospel.





During our time there, we will spend 50 hours in prayer, worship, and evangelism in the 10/40 window, a region that’s been on our hearts for some time. We believe this is not only an incredible mission but a divine assignment that we are walking into with full trust in God’s provision.





This trip also holds a special significance for us as we feel God calling us to activate the prophetic words spoken over our son Judah that he would be a world traveler for the Kingdom. By saying yes to this trip, we believe we’re walking into the first of many future journeys for him to impact nations with the love of Jesus.





We need to raise $5,000 to cover our travel and ministry expenses, and we would love for you to join us in this mission. Your support whether through prayer, financial contributions, or simply sharing this post will make an eternal impact in ways we can’t even fully comprehend.





If you feel led to give, No gift is too small; every contribution helps us take the next step in reaching those who need the Gospel most.





We’re so grateful for your love and partnership in this journey. Together, we are believing for incredible breakthroughs and transformations in the Middle East!





With love and appreciation,

The Muñoz Family