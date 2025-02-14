Elect Theresa SBRSC

As a passionate advocate for education and a dedicated community member, I am thrilled to announce my candidacy for Somerset Berkley Regional School Committee. The decision to run for this esteemed position is driven by my unwavering commitment to providing the best possible education for our students, ensuring transparency in our operations, and upholding fiscal responsibility. I have lived in Somerset for over 57 years and am a proud graduate of Somerset High School. Both of my children attended Somerset schools and are graduates of Diman Regional Vocational Technical High School. I understand the unique challenges and opportunities that our students face having a child on the spectrum. I am committed to fostering an environment that promotes academic excellence, emotional well-being, and social development. My goal is to collaborate with other committee members, educators, and families to ensure that every student has the resources and support they need to thrive.