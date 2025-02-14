Bringing Education & Faith to Korowai Children

Support Local Missionaries Jimmy & Perin: Building a Future for Korowai Children

Since 2007, local missionaries Jimmy and Perin have dedicated their lives to serving the Korowai tribe, an indigenous group in the remote regions of Papua, where access to education is extremely limited. With immense love and compassion, they have opened their home to abandoned children, raising them as their own family and instilling strong faith-based values in their lives.

In 2019, together with their fellow missionary, Trevor Johnson, they established Samuel Dormitory in Danowage, a place where more than 30 Korowai children receive proper education, true spiritual guidance, and a better life.

Raising a Generation Rooted in Faith

For over a decade, missionaries Jimmy and Perin have not only help them get better education but also taught the Word of God, instilled discipline, and shaped these children into responsible individuals. They encourage them to pursue their dreams so that one day, they may be used by God in extraordinary ways and not waste their youth.

Thanks to their dedication, several children from the dormitory have now continued their education in major cities, attending high-quality Christian schools. This proves that the education and guidance provided by local missionaries Jimmy and Perin have truly transformed the lives of Korowai children, giving them a brighter future.

However, this mission cannot continue without support. Jimmy and Perin need our help to keep serving. Every donation you give will empower them to care for more Korowai children—ensuring they have food, clothing, education, and the right spiritual foundation.

Join us in supporting local missionaries Jimmy & Perin to continue this mission! Help them raise a generation that fears of God, reflects Christ’s character, and is prepared to rebuild their church and community.

💛 Click the donation button now and be a part of this transformation!

"Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these."

Mark 10:14