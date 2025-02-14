Support one of our children

A child of a couple in a Second bible study needs immediate treatment. Due to the sensitive nature of the treatment, we can’t share treatment information. If you feel called to donate and share the link, we would appreciate it.

“Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our affliction so that we will be able to comfort those who are in any affliction with the comfort with which we ourselves are comforted by God.”

‭‭2 Corinthians‬ ‭1‬:‭3‬-‭4‬

Thank you