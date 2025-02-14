Campaign Image

Nick Trammell

Campaign created by Ruby Toombs

If you know Nick then you know he is kind, loving, humble, a great friend, and a mighty man of God. He is always ready to give a helping hand and just serve wherever he can. But if you know him you also know he doesn’t really ask for help. So we have the honor to  step in and help. Money is not a problem solver but in times where his attention is somewhere that it needs to be and leads him having to take time off work for awhile. We his family get to step in and help financially so that he can focus on what is important right now, his family. Thank you for your love, prayers and giving financially. It is so appreciated!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 hour ago

May the Lord be near your heart and refresh your spirit.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

May the Lord keep you and sustain you. You are a mighty man of God!

Updates

Prayer Requests

