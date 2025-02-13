Supporting Racheal’s Family

Raised:
USD $200
Campaign funds will be received by Andrea Mendenhall
Friends & family,
Before Racheal went home to be with the Lord yesterday, I promised her we would all watch over her sweet family. Now, I’m praying anyone that feels able to give, will donate even a small amount to alleviate a financial burden and allow Ryan & his 5 children some time together during this most difficult time♥️
Prayers for the family.
