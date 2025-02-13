Campaign Image

Empower change Mission to make a Difference

Goal:

 KES 600,000

Raised:

 KES 5,000

Campaign created by Kevin

Campaign funds will be received by patrick maina

Empower change, make a difference" we want to make it became more than just a campaign--it became a rallying cry for hope, progress ,and a better world for all.And as the sun set on veritopia, its street hummed with the promise of a community united in a shared mission:to empower change and make a difference, step at a time. your help in this is humbley appreciated

Anonymous Giver
5000.00 KES
1 hour ago

