Liberia Missions Trip

Raised:
USD $200
Hey family! In April I will be traveling with COTR to go to Liberia for a missions trip! A wonderful blessing from God. I am creating this campaign to help offset some of the cost associated with the travel expenses. Any amount you feel led to give is much appreciated!
Our brother. Go and be a blessing to our church family in Liberia!! We pray for a life transforming experience for them and for you from this trip!
