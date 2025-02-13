Campaign Image

Liberia Missions Trip

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Robert Archibald

Liberia Missions Trip

Hey family! In April I will be traveling with COTR to go to Liberia for a missions trip! A wonderful blessing from God. I am creating this campaign to help offset some of the cost associated with the travel expenses. Any amount you feel led to give is much appreciated!  

Sal Rivera
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Craig and Marisol
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

Our brother. Go and be a blessing to our church family in Liberia!! We pray for a life transforming experience for them and for you from this trip!

