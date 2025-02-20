Help a teen have urgently needed surgery

"Your baby has VACTERL syndrome," the doctor said. "What's that?" his mother wondered? Born with a RARE congenital condition in a little-known Central Asian country, baby Nurdin's chances for survival were slim. With his lips turning blue, it was clear that his life would be cut short without immediate heart surgery. Through a miraculous series of events, Nurdin came to the United States in January 2009 for heart surgery in California. The incredible generosity of the doctors and the hospital resulted in minimal expenses and his life was saved.

At the time of his life saving surgery, it was discovered he also had other birth defects involving his urogenital system. The doctors were able to make a temporary fix during his stay in the U.S., but he needs further surgery to have any hope of functioning normally. After waiting 16 years, we have finally found a hospital with the expertise to address the very rare urogenital issue that Nurdin has been suffering with all these years.



The Children's Hospital of Colorado has invited Nurdin this summer (2025) to return to the USA for an evaluation to determine what kind of corrective surgery may be possible. However, while the family has been offered a charitable discount (35%), the estimated costs ($34,000 - $300,000) are far beyond their financial ability. The average annual household income per capita in their small, mountainous country of Kyrgyzstan was 1,327 USD in Dec 2023. (https://www.ceicdata.com/en/indicator/kyrgyzstan/annual-household-income-per-capita). There is no health insurance option for Nurdin, or other way for this family to cover the costs of surgery. They are pursuing donations in Kyrgyzstan, and we are also pursuing every avenue to raise the minimum amount of $34,000 for Nurdin to visit Children's Hospital this summer.

We believe that God wants to do something special with this boy's life. He has already experienced one miraculous intervention. Please help us show this family God's great love and how God places inestimable value on every life. Even though Nurdin was born with physical defects, his spirit is intact, and he is of great worth in God's eyes.

