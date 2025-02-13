Investing in the Kingdom of God

Join Me in Spreading the Gospel

I recently spent 41 days in Liberia, Africa, witnessing firsthand how the Gospel changes lives. Through conversations, prayer, and acts of service, I saw hearts open to Jesus. It was life-changing—not just for those I served, but for me as well.

This experience deepened my passion for missions, but it also showed me how much I still have to learn. Evangelism isn’t just about speaking—it’s about truly connecting, understanding, and walking alongside people in faith. That’s why I’m taking the next step: joining a program designed to equip me to share the Gospel more effectively.

Missions isn’t a solo journey. I need a team—people who believe in this calling and want to see lives transformed. Would you consider partnering with me? Your support, whether through prayer or financial giving, will help make this possible.

Every gift, no matter the size, helps me continue this mission. If you'd like to give, you can [insert donation details]. Even if you can't give financially, your prayers mean everything. Please pray for wisdom, boldness, and that God prepares me for the work ahead.

Thank you for believing in this mission. I can't wait to see how God moves!

With gratitude,

Grace