Help Send John to Gamestorm 25!

Hey all!

My name is John McNichol. [I'm the guy on the bottom left, wearing the dorky reading glases and wearing the Dallas Cowboys jersey! :D ]



I'm a teacher, novelist, and RPG game enthusiast!



I live in the Lonestar State of Texas- Yahoo! I love it here, but miss being able to game with the group of friends I had back in Portland, Oregon.



GameStorm is a massive ,annual gaming convention held in the Porland, Oregon area. When we lived out there, I attended and volunteered as a gamemaster every year.

I want very much to go again, and plan to run games based on Star Wars, and others [not D&D]. Besides that, and more important, I want a chance to see friends & family that I haven't seen in three years since I last visited. All set to purchase my ticket and then....



We then received a doctor's bill for my son for $730 [after insurance, etc.] So, we are a bit on the hook for this.



I'm asking for folks to help with the expenses for my plane ticket from Dallas to Portland and back.

The cost of the ticket is $472, with $23 added in for the 5% GiveSendGo uses for their cut of things. :)



If you donate, I can:

1) Send you pictures of me GMing the event, so you know I am legitimately participating in the Gaming Convention



2) A donation of $1-$50 will see my family praying for your intentions for a week [we pray in the McNichol household]



3) Give a donation of $51-$100 will have your intentions prayed for a week, PLUS I will design you a character sheet using your portrait and AI art in whatever genre you wish [sci-fi, fantasy, etc. Nothing weird or creepy, please....]



4) Give a donation of $100 and up, and I will GM a game for you and up to four friends personally if you are in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, over a Zoom call if you are out of the area. I will also provide characters and a darned good story of your genre choice [Sc-Fi, Fantasy, or Superhero] to have a blast in!



Please give if you can! And if you cannot, please say a little prayer for my success, and share the link for this Givesendgo campaign!



Take care, all!



John McNichol





