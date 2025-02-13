The building of an SSPX Podcast Studio in Kenya

Laudetur Jesus Christus et Maria Immaculata!

My name is Ms. Esther Wanjiru Kamau. I am a cradle Catholic from Kenya, Africa.

In the beginning of the year 2023, I discovered the Traditional Latin Mass in Kenya that is celebrated by the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX).

I have fallen in love with this Mass and have purposed since my providential discovery to let as many souls as possible especially in my country know about the beauty of this ancient divine and sublime liturgy.

The discovery of the Latin Mass couldn't have come at a better time in my faith journey as I had just launched a small podcast to talk about the beauty of Catholicism, with a keen interest to evangelize nominal and practicing catholics in my country.

As someone that grew up in Novus ordo my entire life, I knew something was off in my faith; I was thirsty, I need nourishment, I needed truth, I needed answers, I needed not to lose my faith!

My search for a reverent Novus Ordo eventually led me to the discovery of the Latin Mass when a friend suggested we give it a try! I went to my first Low Mass (albeit with a mixture of curiosity, indifference and even apprehension).

I was lost in the beauty of this Mass! "Where has this been all my life?" I wondered! Everything was a mystery-a beautiful mystery! From the piety of the Priests and the Laity, to the deep reverence for the Eucharist, to communion on the tongue and on the knees, to the communion rail, to the women modestly dressed and vieling their heads at Mass...I was truly at Calvary!

At that moment I knew, I was HOME. And it was then I reached out to the Parish Priest and together we begun a series of podcasts to discuss Tradition, the beauty thereof and the importance of the Latin Mass.

That was when my podcast "Catholic Esther Kenya" was truly born-an apostolate for pure traditional catholicism in Kenya and beyond.

As divine providence would have it, I purposed to fully dedicate my time, and resources to working with the SSPX in Kenya to church content on traditional catholicism in Kenya.

With over 80 videos so far produced, many souls have found their way back to tradition reclaiming their Roman Catholic Birthright but more is yet to be done for the salvation of souls!

The production of traditional content has not come without its challenges. Unfortunately, we are not able to produce high quality content on a regular basis for our audiences that now cut across Kenya, the rest of Africa, the USA, European countries and many other geographies.

We no longer have a professional studio nor professional production gear to produce these digital material which has greatly compromised the efforts of our apostolate.

I have since set up this GiveSendGo Account to ask for your kind donation in funding the setting up of a very small-scale and lean production studio as well as the purchase of affordable filming gear mainly cameras, sound, lighting and editing to enable us continue with our online mission.

The studio will be nestled in the Holy Cross Catholic Church premise ran by the SSPX.

God bless you as donate.

In Christ,

Esther Wanjiru Kamau