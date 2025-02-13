Campaign Image

Help Launch Health Talk – A Series to Educate

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $130

Campaign created by Madeline Tucker

Help Launch Health Talk – A Series to Educate

Hi, my name is Madeline Tucker.

I am a children’s book author, medical sciences graduate, and health advocate passionate about helping people live happier, healthier lives. I’ve recently been given the opportunity to launch a health series, Health Talk, which will educate and empower individuals to make small but powerful lifestyle changes that can transform their well-being.


This series will focus on:

✔️ Healthy Eating & Nutrition – Simple, affordable ways to eat better.

✔️ Disease Prevention & Treatment – Understanding how small habits impact long-term health.

✔️ Movement & Wellness – Encouraging people to get active in ways that work for them.


To make this series a reality, I need to raise $3,500 as soon as possible to cover production costs, equipment, and outreach efforts. Your support—no matter how big or small—will help bring Health Talk to life and impact countless people looking for guidance on better health.


How You Can Help:

💙 Donate – Every dollar makes a difference!

📢 Share – Spreading the word helps more than you know.

🙏 Support – Encouragement goes a long way!


Thank you for believing in this mission. Let’s create a healthier future together!


Donate today and be part of the movement!



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
52 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 hour ago

Make my donation a one time $20 donation and a $5 donation to your platform. Total $25

Carolyn
$ 25.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
3 hours ago

Cheila Joaquin
$ 40.00 USD
3 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo