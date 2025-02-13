Dominican Republic Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $125
Campaign funds will be received by Stacy Atwell
This mission trip is from 21-24 March and our goal for this quick trip is to build & deliver 18 bunk beds to the local community and long term missionaries in the area. On Sunday we will attend a Spanish church service in the morning and finish delivering the beds to the community.
I am trying to raise money in a short notice to try and go to this mission trip with your help!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.