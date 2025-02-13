Help Morgy go to Joffrey Ballet Chicago’s Summer D

Morgan has been dancing since Kindergarten and has been training in ballet since the 3rd grade. She attends FWB High School and is in the Pre-Professional Program with Northwest Florida Ballet. She is also a Corps de Ballet member with Northwest Florida Ballet. Morgan auditioned with Joffrey Ballet Chicago in January for their summer dance program. Sje auditioned for several, but this is her top pick. She is excited because she was accepted into Joffrey Ballet Chicago because it is one of the top schools. It is an amazing opportunity for her to train with them. The tuition cost is $3,000 for 3-weeks and housing (with meal plan) is also quite a bit of money. Morgan has applied for some scholarships and has saved some money. She is asking for money for Joffrey for her 16th birthday this year. Her birthday is on March 2.