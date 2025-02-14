Supporting Sheila Harrington Vehicle Purchase

Sheila is a faithful member of The Holy Rood Collaborative communities. Sheila's vehicle was totaled in an accident in early February. Thankfully she is fine - and insurance will be paying her some funds for her vehicle.

However, the insurance settlement is not enough to cover the cost of a reasonably priced used vehicle. Without a vehicle Sheila is unable to get about town, go grocery shopping and - more importantly - get to Mass on weekdays or Sunday without getting a ride. Sheila also volunteers at all the parishes in the collaborative and would like to continue to do so but will not be able to without a means of transportation.

Sheila is on a limited fixed income and cannot afford the additional funds to purchase a used vehicle. We are reaching out to see if together we can help her purchase a reliable used car.



