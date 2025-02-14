Support Emily's Summer Dance Intensive

My daughter, Emily, would love to utilize the talent of dance bestowed upon her to share the love of Christ with others and expand His kingdom. She hopes to attend a summer dance intensive at her dream ballet company whose goal is also to share the love of Christ with others though ballet. It is unfortunately not something her family can afford. This summer intensive will provide not only growth in ballet but also spiritually. They truly utilize the time with their students to sow into them spiritually every day throughout the day. Emily feels called to missions in this capacity and intends to pursue a future with this company as well. Please help her attend this summer which will better her chances to achieve her future goals and fulfill what the Lord has inspired her to do. She and her family believe this is His will for her future. This campaign is a step in faith for provision to follow His plan. Payment for this wonderful opportunity must be made by May 1st so if you feel called to help with a monetary donation please do so before this date. Whether you can help or not, we ask you pray with us in tandem for God's provision. Thank you and Blessings!