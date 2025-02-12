Heart for Adaline

Hi, we are Brayton and Jeneen Deal. We are the parents of 12 year old Adaline Deal. We adopted Adaline from China. She was born with Ebstein's anomaly and Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome. Both are heart conditions. When we were in the process of adopting her, the adoption agency told us we needed to pick another child because her heart was so bad she wasn’t going to make it. We continued to support Adaline so she could stay in a foster home, but shortly after we arrived home with our other adopted child, the agency stopped taking the funds out of our account. So, we thought she had passed away. We started the process a second time to adopt from China, and we saw her little face pop up on the children needing to be adopted. So, we knew it was time to bring her home. She has excelled despite her sick heart. Since we have brought her home, she’s been in and out of the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. She has grown so much that now her heart can’t sustain her. She is now to the point where she will be needing a heart transplant. So, we are seeking funds for the heart transplant process.